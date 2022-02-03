Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,899,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cummins by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,640,000 after buying an additional 798,253 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Cummins by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,182,000 after buying an additional 476,811 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,129,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,652,000 after buying an additional 277,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.50.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $226.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.38 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

