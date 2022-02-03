Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,151,751 shares of company stock worth $121,473,687. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $110.39 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.88 and a 200-day moving average of $95.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Summit Redstone raised Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

