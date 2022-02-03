Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $620,185,000 after acquiring an additional 451,813 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 507.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 46,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 83,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,701,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.0% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAX opened at $85.55 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $88.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.70 and a 200-day moving average of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

