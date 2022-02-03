Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,553 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 34.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Best Buy by 345.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 598.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 27.2% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $99.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.93 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

