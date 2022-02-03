Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,890 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $74.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.39 and a 52-week high of $77.68.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.