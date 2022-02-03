Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-0.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.22-3.32 EPS.

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,827. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.64.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,460 shares of company stock worth $4,536,359 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

