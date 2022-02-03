John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 11.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
HPI traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $19.75. 65,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,475. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $22.13.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.