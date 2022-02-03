John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 11.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

HPI traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $19.75. 65,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,475. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $22.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.