John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 11.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.70. 41,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,686. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.