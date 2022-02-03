JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 405.95% from the stock’s previous close.

GMDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

GMDA stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $198.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 137,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 82,896 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 110,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

