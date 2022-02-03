Jeneq Management LP Makes New Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 140,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,441,000. Okta accounts for about 5.1% of Jeneq Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Okta by 334.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Okta by 37.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,901 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,962 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the second quarter worth about $228,650,000. Finally, Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth about $223,669,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.89. 11,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,544. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.86 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,004 shares of company stock worth $9,782,011. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.32.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

