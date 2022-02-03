Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Provident Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Provident Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS:FPLPY opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $4.87.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.