Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €205.00 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €205.00 ($230.34) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HNR1. Barclays set a €145.70 ($163.71) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC set a €184.00 ($206.74) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($213.48) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($207.87) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €198.00 ($222.47) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €178.98 ($201.10).

Shares of HNR1 opened at €180.95 ($203.31) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($106.46) and a one year high of €116.37 ($130.75). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €167.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €158.62.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

