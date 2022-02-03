Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CACI International in a research note issued on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $4.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.65 EPS.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CACI. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.43.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $257.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CACI International has a one year low of $215.18 and a one year high of $290.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $47,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,371 shares of company stock worth $2,295,929. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

