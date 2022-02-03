Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Makes New $896,000 Investment in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $626,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $129,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $10,681,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,459,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TNYA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.55. 394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,667. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.11.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNYA. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

