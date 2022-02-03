Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Has $7.50 Million Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 245.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,468 shares during the quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Okta were worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Okta by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 154,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,682 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Okta by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.11. 12,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,544. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 1.01. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $171.86 and a one year high of $294.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.64.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

