Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Has $417,000 Holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PubMatic by 661.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in PubMatic during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PubMatic by 225.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PubMatic by 150.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PUBM stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.10. 16,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,531. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.93. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 1,700 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $68,663.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 14,721 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $606,799.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,651 shares of company stock worth $12,683,258. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

