Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Has $139.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,780,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 602,740 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 6.0% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $139,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.7% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,348,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,029,000 after buying an additional 36,019 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,321,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 495,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,770,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 215.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.55. The company had a trading volume of 276,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,257,939. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

