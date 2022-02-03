Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Cloudflare comprises approximately 0.7% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $15,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NET. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,119,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 27.0% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 9.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 100,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total value of $11,089,904.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 665,355 shares of company stock worth $101,499,494. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NET traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.19. 54,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,494,276. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of -142.57 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

