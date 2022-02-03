James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 751,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $26,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JHX opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.34. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $41.85.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $903.20 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 44.34%. On average, analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from James Hardie Industries’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. James Hardie Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on JHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

