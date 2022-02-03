Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,495 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $28,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 14.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Itron by 3.3% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Itron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITRI. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.91.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $60.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,003.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.98.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.