iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYK. Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 169.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2,551.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYK opened at $203.50 on Thursday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12 month low of $163.04 and a 12 month high of $204.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.20.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

