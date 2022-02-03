iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Hits New 52-Week High at $204.71

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $204.71 and last traded at $203.88, with a volume of 6355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $203.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.43 and its 200-day moving average is $189.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,630,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

