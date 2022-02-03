iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,402,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares in the last quarter.

IGV stock opened at $353.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $380.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.22. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

