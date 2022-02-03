iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Stock Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.04

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and traded as high as $26.81. iShares MSCI Spain ETF shares last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 1,252,849 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3,951.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

