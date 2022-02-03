iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,189,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 37,190,556 shares.The stock last traded at $75.87 and had previously closed at $75.82.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,399,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,489,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,037 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

