iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 340,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 12,172,622 shares.The stock last traded at $34.26 and had previously closed at $34.22.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after buying an additional 94,242 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $15,835,000. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 506,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after buying an additional 36,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after buying an additional 31,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

