iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Holdings Decreased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of MXI opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.80. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $81.73 and a 12 month high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

