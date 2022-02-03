iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.60. 1,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,469. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $85.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.60.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,948,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.