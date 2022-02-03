iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 26,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $12,055,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000.

IDEV stock opened at $66.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.95. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $70.44.

