iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 670.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 153,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 133,351 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

DGRO opened at $54.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.05. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

