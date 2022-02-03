IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.40

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.40 and traded as high as $4.54. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 17,686 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:IRS)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

