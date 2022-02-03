Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on IREN. Cowen began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iris Energy stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Iris Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

IREN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.29. 179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,983. Iris Energy has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $28.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.23.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

