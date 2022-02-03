IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 775,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,963 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises about 2.2% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $188,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $254.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.77. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.13 and a 1-year high of $285.61.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.37.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

