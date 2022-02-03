Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,629 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,204% compared to the typical daily volume of 355 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,784,000 after buying an additional 708,027 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,421,000 after buying an additional 1,526,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,385,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,950,000 after buying an additional 449,429 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,160,000 after buying an additional 241,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,214,000 after buying an additional 534,467 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $58.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 2.07. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.48.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

