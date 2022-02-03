Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Investar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut Investar from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Investar stock opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $199.83 million, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.63. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Investar by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

