Invesco Senior Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
VVR stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.