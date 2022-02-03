Invesco Senior Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

VVR stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,528,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after acquiring an additional 312,986 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

