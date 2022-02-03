Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Stock Position Boosted by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWV. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000.

NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $49.43 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $50.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.70.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

