Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Down 17.7% in January

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,655. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.57. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $103.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

