Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 39,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 378,302 shares.The stock last traded at $23.02 and had previously closed at $22.87.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 138.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 164.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 20.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 666.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the second quarter valued at about $345,000.

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

