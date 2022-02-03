Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Down 21.2% in January

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSMQ opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.71. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $26.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

