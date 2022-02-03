Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP) Trading Up 0%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP) were up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.41. Approximately 651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.