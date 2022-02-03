Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.09.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ INTU opened at $562.30 on Tuesday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $608.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $581.66. The stock has a market cap of $159.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.