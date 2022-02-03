Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) versus China Crescent Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CCTR) Financial Contrast

China Crescent Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CCTR) and Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Crescent Enterprises and Intrusion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Crescent Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Intrusion 0 2 0 0 2.00

Intrusion has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 164.35%. Given Intrusion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intrusion is more favorable than China Crescent Enterprises.

Risk & Volatility

China Crescent Enterprises has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intrusion has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Crescent Enterprises and Intrusion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Crescent Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Intrusion -261.81% -167.23% -112.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.6% of Intrusion shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Intrusion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Crescent Enterprises and Intrusion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Crescent Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intrusion $6.62 million 9.40 -$6.52 million ($1.07) -3.09

China Crescent Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intrusion.

About China Crescent Enterprises

China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. engages in the business of software engineering, software development, and digital multimedia outsourcing services. The company was founded in May 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc. engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. The company was founded by T. Joe Head and G. Ward Paxton in September 1983 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

