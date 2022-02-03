Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,395,000 after acquiring an additional 135,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,748,000 after acquiring an additional 146,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after acquiring an additional 155,402 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,436,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,051,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,214,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,633,000 after purchasing an additional 520,355 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,872 shares of company stock worth $9,283,558. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $129.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.66. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

