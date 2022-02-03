Interchange Capital Partners LLC Purchases 300 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.29. 94,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,032,720. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $109.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.43. The company has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,299,855 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

