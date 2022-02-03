Interchange Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,400.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:USIG traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $57.58. 30,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,371. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.09. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.