Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $514,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,196,000 after buying an additional 60,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,748,000 after buying an additional 87,408 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.43 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,491,812 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.61.

