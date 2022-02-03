Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,245. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average of $74.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.30 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.