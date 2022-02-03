Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $335,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.66.

BABA traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.32. 200,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,636,162. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $274.29. The company has a market cap of $334.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

