Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.43.

IBP stock opened at $110.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.36. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $98.43 and a 52 week high of $141.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.02 and its 200 day moving average is $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 30,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $3,942,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,997,505. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,140,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.